Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.60. The company’s stock price has collected 2.80% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/13/22 that Here’s how much 1880s Levi’s jeans just sold for at auction. Can you wear them?

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE :LEVI) Right Now?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEVI is at 1.13.

LEVI currently public float of 93.89M and currently shorts hold a 9.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEVI was 2.39M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

LEVI stocks went up by 2.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.25% and a quarterly performance of -7.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.28% for Levi Strauss & Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.92% for LEVI stocks with a simple moving average of -9.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $19 based on the research report published on August 04th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEVI reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for LEVI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to LEVI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

LEVI Trading at 4.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI rose by +2.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.61. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -35.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from Ellison Seth M., who sale 94 shares at the price of $15.58 back on Nov 25. After this action, Ellison Seth M. now owns 89,946 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $1,465 using the latest closing price.

Ellison Seth M., the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 2,735 shares at $15.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Ellison Seth M. is holding 90,040 shares at $42,693 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 9.80 for asset returns.