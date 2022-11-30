Is Honeywell International Inc. (HON) a Keeper?

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $221.89. The company’s stock price has collected 0.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that Honeywell’s Acting Like a Software Company Again

Is It Worth Investing in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ :HON) Right Now?

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HON is at 1.13.

The average price from analysts is $212.09, which is -$4.56 below the current price. HON currently public float of 671.54M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HON was 3.14M shares.

HON’s Market Performance

HON stocks went up by 0.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.75% and a quarterly performance of 13.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.75% for Honeywell International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.26% for HON stocks with a simple moving average of 14.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $194 based on the research report published on October 31st of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HON reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for HON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to HON, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

HON Trading at 13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares surge +6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON rose by +0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $212.57. In addition, Honeywell International Inc. saw 3.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from Koutsaftes George, who sale 5,420 shares at the price of $214.17 back on Nov 18. After this action, Koutsaftes George now owns 7,343 shares of Honeywell International Inc., valued at $1,160,798 using the latest closing price.

Adamczyk Darius, the Chairman and CEO of Honeywell International Inc., sale 40,520 shares at $211.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Adamczyk Darius is holding 170,881 shares at $8,557,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.61 for the present operating margin

+37.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honeywell International Inc. stands at +16.12. Equity return is now at value 29.80, with 8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.