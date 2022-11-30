Is ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) a Keeper?

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) went up by 8.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.88. The company’s stock price has collected 11.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :EPIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPIX is at 2.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for ESSA Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

EPIX currently public float of 41.25M and currently shorts hold a 1.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPIX was 3.25M shares.

EPIX’s Market Performance

EPIX stocks went up by 11.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.73% and a quarterly performance of 35.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.77% for ESSA Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.69% for EPIX stocks with a simple moving average of -20.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPIX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EPIX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EPIX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $50 based on the research report published on March 04th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPIX reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for EPIX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to EPIX, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

EPIX Trading at 35.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPIX rose by +11.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, ESSA Pharma Inc. saw -75.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPIX starting from BIOTECH GROWTH N V, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Oct 27. After this action, BIOTECH GROWTH N V now owns 7,879,583 shares of ESSA Pharma Inc., valued at $2,251,100 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH GROWTH N V, the 10% Owner of ESSA Pharma Inc., purchase 1,500,000 shares at $3.98 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that BIOTECH GROWTH N V is holding 7,379,583 shares at $5,968,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPIX

Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -20.00 for asset returns.