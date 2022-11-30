Is Cerence Inc. (CRNC) a Keeper?

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) went up by 15.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.90. The company’s stock price has collected 8.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ :CRNC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cerence Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.40, which is $9.77 above the current price. CRNC currently public float of 38.66M and currently shorts hold a 10.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRNC was 450.31K shares.

CRNC’s Market Performance

CRNC stocks went up by 8.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.96% and a quarterly performance of -11.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -77.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.75% for Cerence Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.73% for CRNC stocks with a simple moving average of -31.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNC

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRNC reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for CRNC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CRNC, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

CRNC Trading at 8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNC rose by +8.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.84. In addition, Cerence Inc. saw -76.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNC starting from Ortmanns Stefan, who sale 6,413 shares at the price of $16.14 back on Oct 11. After this action, Ortmanns Stefan now owns 139,572 shares of Cerence Inc., valued at $103,506 using the latest closing price.

Kathpal Prateek, the EVP & CTO of Cerence Inc., sale 11,167 shares at $16.14 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Kathpal Prateek is holding 63,149 shares at $180,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.97 for the present operating margin

+70.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerence Inc. stands at +11.85. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -4.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.