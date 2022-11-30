Is BTRS Holdings Inc. (BTRS) a Keeper?

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) went up by 0.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.49. The company’s stock price has collected 0.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BTRS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for BTRS Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.67, which is $0.53 above the current price. BTRS currently public float of 134.43M and currently shorts hold a 6.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTRS was 3.08M shares.

BTRS’s Market Performance

BTRS stocks went up by 0.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.53% and a quarterly performance of 40.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.34% for BTRS Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.36% for BTRS stocks with a simple moving average of 38.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTRS

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to BTRS, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

BTRS Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.23%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTRS rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.44. In addition, BTRS Holdings Inc. saw 21.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTRS starting from Eng Joe, who sale 4,221 shares at the price of $9.45 back on Nov 11. After this action, Eng Joe now owns 436,784 shares of BTRS Holdings Inc., valued at $39,888 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Jeanne, the Chief Talent Officer of BTRS Holdings Inc., sale 468 shares at $9.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that O’Connor Jeanne is holding 218,727 shares at $4,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.74 for the present operating margin

+53.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for BTRS Holdings Inc. stands at -36.78. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -18.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.