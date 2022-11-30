Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Allego N.V. (ALLG)

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) went down by -8.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s stock price has collected -13.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allego N.V. (NYSE :ALLG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Allego N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $7.29 above the current price. ALLG currently public float of 267.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALLG was 283.87K shares.

ALLG’s Market Performance

ALLG stocks went down by -13.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.55% and a quarterly performance of -19.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.57% for Allego N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.55% for ALLG stocks with a simple moving average of -57.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $10 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALLG reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ALLG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 11th, 2022.

ALLG Trading at -26.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.46%, as shares sank -13.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLG fell by -29.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.28. In addition, Allego N.V. saw -68.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-364.79 for the present operating margin

+15.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allego N.V. stands at -370.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.