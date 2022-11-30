Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Grindr Inc. (GRND)

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) went down by -22.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.51. The company’s stock price has collected -67.53% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/18/22 that Grindr Stock Surges 200% in Public Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Grindr Inc. (NYSE :GRND) Right Now?

GRND currently public float of 169.20M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRND was 276.97K shares.

GRND’s Market Performance

GRND stocks went down by -67.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.70% and a quarterly performance of -38.16%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 46.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 39.74% for Grindr Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -47.44% for GRND stocks with a simple moving average of -38.91% for the last 200 days.

GRND Trading at -42.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 39.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 46.51%, as shares sank -38.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRND fell by -67.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.98. In addition, Grindr Inc. saw -36.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRND

Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -2.90 for asset returns.