Here’s Our Rant About China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) went up by 4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.65. The company’s stock price has collected 26.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX :CPHI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPHI is at 0.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CPHI currently public float of 23.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPHI was 229.06K shares.

CPHI’s Market Performance

CPHI stocks went up by 26.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.24% and a quarterly performance of -37.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.17% for China Pharma Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.80% for CPHI stocks with a simple moving average of -47.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPHI stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for CPHI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for CPHI in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on January 08th of the previous year 2010.

CPHI Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.05%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPHI rose by +14.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1129. In addition, China Pharma Holdings Inc. saw -75.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CPHI

Equity return is now at value -81.00, with -19.00 for asset returns.