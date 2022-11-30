Foot Locker Inc. (FL) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) went up by 2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.81. The company’s stock price has collected 6.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/21/22 that Three Consumer Stocks That May Be Black Friday Specials

Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE :FL) Right Now?

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FL is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Foot Locker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 18 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.16, which is -$1.74 below the current price. FL currently public float of 91.66M and currently shorts hold a 10.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FL was 2.69M shares.

FL’s Market Performance

FL stocks went up by 6.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.33% and a quarterly performance of 9.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.82% for Foot Locker Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.25% for FL stocks with a simple moving average of 24.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $36 based on the research report published on August 22nd of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to FL, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 19th of the current year.

FL Trading at 19.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +25.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.96. In addition, Foot Locker Inc. saw -9.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l, who sale 1,316 shares at the price of $32.02 back on Oct 21. After this action, Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l now owns 11,468,571 shares of Foot Locker Inc., valued at $42,136 using the latest closing price.

Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l, the 10% Owner of Foot Locker Inc., sale 153,072 shares at $32.41 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l is holding 11,469,887 shares at $4,960,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.52 for the present operating margin

+32.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foot Locker Inc. stands at +9.97. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.