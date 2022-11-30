Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) went up by 27.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.14. The company’s stock price has collected 39.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ :CTRN) Right Now?

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTRN is at 2.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Citi Trends Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CTRN currently public float of 7.99M and currently shorts hold a 11.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTRN was 197.88K shares.

CTRN’s Market Performance

CTRN stocks went up by 39.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.36% and a quarterly performance of 44.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for Citi Trends Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.17% for CTRN stocks with a simple moving average of 10.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRN stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for CTRN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CTRN in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $18 based on the research report published on October 17th of the current year 2022.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTRN reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for CTRN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 20th, 2022.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Accumulate” to CTRN, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on February 10th of the current year.

CTRN Trading at 48.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.19%, as shares surge +30.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRN rose by +39.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.90. In addition, Citi Trends Inc. saw -68.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRN starting from Powell Lisa A., who sale 1,942 shares at the price of $24.46 back on Jun 15. After this action, Powell Lisa A. now owns 14,578 shares of Citi Trends Inc., valued at $47,501 using the latest closing price.

Berkowitz Jessica, the SVP, Planning and Allocation of Citi Trends Inc., sale 1,815 shares at $31.95 during a trade that took place back on Apr 12, which means that Berkowitz Jessica is holding 5,446 shares at $57,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRN

Equity return is now at value 37.20, with 9.50 for asset returns.