Can Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Remain Competitive?

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) went up by 12.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.22. The company’s stock price has collected 2.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VRDN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRDN is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.00, which is $17.28 above the current price. VRDN currently public float of 38.46M and currently shorts hold a 7.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRDN was 481.61K shares.

VRDN’s Market Performance

VRDN stocks went up by 2.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.23% and a quarterly performance of 5.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.47% for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.20% for VRDN stocks with a simple moving average of 48.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRDN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for VRDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRDN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $25 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRDN reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for VRDN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 18th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to VRDN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

VRDN Trading at 25.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +30.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRDN rose by +12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.53. In addition, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. saw 15.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRDN starting from Meisner Lara, who sale 8,125 shares at the price of $22.05 back on Nov 15. After this action, Meisner Lara now owns 0 shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., valued at $179,156 using the latest closing price.

Fairmount Funds Management LLC, the Director of Viridian Therapeutics Inc., purchase 425,531 shares at $23.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Fairmount Funds Management LLC is holding 1,363,764 shares at $9,999,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2690.79 for the present operating margin

+79.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. stands at -2680.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.68.