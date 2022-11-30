Can SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Remain Competitive?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) went down by -1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.92. The company’s stock price has collected -0.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that California Proposal Sends Solar Stocks Soaring

Is It Worth Investing in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ :SPWR) Right Now?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPWR is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for SunPower Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.56, which is -$1.47 below the current price. SPWR currently public float of 172.86M and currently shorts hold a 7.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPWR was 3.90M shares.

SPWR’s Market Performance

SPWR stocks went down by -0.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.68% and a quarterly performance of -3.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.81% for SunPower Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.67% for SPWR stocks with a simple moving average of 16.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $16 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPWR reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for SPWR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

SPWR Trading at 10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +25.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR fell by -0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.39. In addition, SunPower Corporation saw 11.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Heang Vichheka, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $22.01 back on Nov 14. After this action, Heang Vichheka now owns 3,181 shares of SunPower Corporation, valued at $77,042 using the latest closing price.

Sial Manavendra, the EVP and CFO of SunPower Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $26.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Sial Manavendra is holding 50,810 shares at $665,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.72 for the present operating margin

+16.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for SunPower Corporation stands at -2.82. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.