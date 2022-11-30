Can Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Remain Competitive?

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) went down by -4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ :AKAN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Akanda Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

AKAN currently public float of 11.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AKAN was 661.49K shares.

AKAN’s Market Performance

AKAN stocks went down by -7.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.20% and a quarterly performance of -71.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.27% for Akanda Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.78% for AKAN stocks with a simple moving average of -91.52% for the last 200 days.

AKAN Trading at -33.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.08%, as shares sank -22.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN fell by -7.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2409. In addition, Akanda Corp. saw -97.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14772.98 for the present operating margin

-6493.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp. stands at -19625.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.