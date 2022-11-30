Buy or Sell Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) went up by 5.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.41. The company’s stock price has collected 7.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuya Inc. (NYSE :TUYA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Tuya Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.54, which is $1.77 above the current price. TUYA currently public float of 374.58M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TUYA was 604.02K shares.

TUYA’s Market Performance

TUYA stocks went up by 7.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.95% and a quarterly performance of -15.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -79.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.76% for Tuya Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.39% for TUYA stocks with a simple moving average of -51.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUYA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TUYA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TUYA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7.20 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TUYA reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for TUYA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to TUYA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

TUYA Trading at 14.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares surge +23.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUYA rose by +7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9891. In addition, Tuya Inc. saw -82.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TUYA

Equity return is now at value -16.70, with -15.00 for asset returns.