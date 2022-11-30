A Lesson to Learn: Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME)

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.06. The company’s stock price has collected 0.90% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :FLME) Right Now?

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.29 x from its present earnings ratio.

FLME currently public float of 28.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FLME was 219.47K shares.

FLME’s Market Performance

FLME stocks went up by 0.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.71% and a quarterly performance of 3.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.32% for Flame Acquisition Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.26% for FLME stocks with a simple moving average of 3.16% for the last 200 days.

FLME Trading at 2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.37%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLME rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Flame Acquisition Corp. saw 4.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FLME

Equity return is now at value 3.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.