Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) went down by -9.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.19. The company’s stock price has collected -14.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :RXRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.17, which is $9.79 above the current price. RXRX currently public float of 160.95M and currently shorts hold a 9.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RXRX was 1.18M shares.

RXRX’s Market Performance

RXRX stocks went down by -14.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.87% and a quarterly performance of -17.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -55.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.88% for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.61% for RXRX stocks with a simple moving average of -5.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXRX stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for RXRX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RXRX in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $20 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXRX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RXRX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 18th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RXRX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

RXRX Trading at -21.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.67%, as shares sank -24.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXRX fell by -14.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.29. In addition, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -51.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXRX starting from Larson Tina Marriott, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $10.96 back on Nov 17. After this action, Larson Tina Marriott now owns 203,654 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $175,402 using the latest closing price.

Borgeson Blake, the Director of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 17,770 shares at $11.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Borgeson Blake is holding 7,654,927 shares at $197,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1795.79 for the present operating margin

+10.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -1832.18. Equity return is now at value -53.00, with -37.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.46.