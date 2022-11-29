QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went down by -3.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $193.58. The company’s stock price has collected -3.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/02/22 that Qualcomm Cites a Big Demand Drop

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ :QCOM) Right Now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.35, which is $30.3 above the current price. QCOM currently public float of 1.12B and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QCOM was 8.30M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM stocks went down by -3.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.22% and a quarterly performance of -12.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for QUALCOMM Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.34% for QCOM stocks with a simple moving average of -12.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $150 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2022.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QCOM reach a price target of $180. The rating they have provided for QCOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to QCOM, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on October 11th of the current year.

QCOM Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.97. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw -34.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from POLEK ERIN L, who sale 2,894 shares at the price of $121.10 back on Nov 21. After this action, POLEK ERIN L now owns 0 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $350,463 using the latest closing price.

ROGERS ALEXANDER H, the President QTL & Global Affairs of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 5,591 shares at $114.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that ROGERS ALEXANDER H is holding 44,572 shares at $642,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.49 for the present operating margin

+57.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +29.38. Equity return is now at value 88.10, with 28.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.