NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) went up by 8.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.39. The company’s stock price has collected 9.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :NRXP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NRXP is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.25, which is $2.0 above the current price. NRXP currently public float of 38.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NRXP was 286.00K shares.

NRXP’s Market Performance

NRXP stocks went up by 9.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 58.23% and a quarterly performance of 80.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.10% for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.93% for NRXP stocks with a simple moving average of -3.66% for the last 200 days.

NRXP Trading at 50.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.67%, as shares surge +54.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP rose by +9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9840. In addition, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -73.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from VAN VOORHEES SETH, who purchase 16,337 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Nov 25. After this action, VAN VOORHEES SETH now owns 16,377 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $18,215 using the latest closing price.

Hurvitz Chaim, the Director of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 40,408 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Hurvitz Chaim is holding 500,000 shares at $44,449 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

Equity return is now at value -254.90, with -180.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.