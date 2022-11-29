Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) went up by 4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.47. The company’s stock price has collected 5.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :LNTH) Right Now?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNTH is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Lantheus Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.00, which is $41.11 above the current price. LNTH currently public float of 67.18M and currently shorts hold a 3.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNTH was 1.28M shares.

LNTH’s Market Performance

LNTH stocks went up by 5.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.73% and a quarterly performance of -24.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.48% for Lantheus Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.27% for LNTH stocks with a simple moving average of -5.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNTH stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for LNTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNTH in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $105 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNTH reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for LNTH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to LNTH, setting the target price at $77 in the report published on April 13th of the current year.

LNTH Trading at -9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares sank -19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNTH rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.00. In addition, Lantheus Holdings Inc. saw 110.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNTH starting from Blanchfield Paul, who sale 2,432 shares at the price of $54.79 back on Nov 17. After this action, Blanchfield Paul now owns 73,968 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc., valued at $133,249 using the latest closing price.

Sabens Andrea, the Chief Accounting Officer of Lantheus Holdings Inc., sale 386 shares at $59.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Sabens Andrea is holding 61,618 shares at $22,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.87 for the present operating margin

+44.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stands at -16.76. Equity return is now at value 19.60, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.