Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI)?

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) went up by 3.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.75. The company’s stock price has collected -8.70% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ :ASPI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ASP Isotopes Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ASPI currently public float of 15.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASPI was 238.09K shares.

ASPI’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.34% for ASPI stocks with a simple moving average of -3.34% for the last 200 days.

ASPI Trading at -3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.00% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPI rose by +5.80%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, ASP Isotopes Inc. saw -13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPI

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.62.