Here’s Our Rant About Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) went up by 9.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.73. The company’s stock price has collected 23.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/21 that Caesars Entertainment, GenMark, Eli Lilly: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :WPRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WPRT is at 2.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.12. WPRT currently public float of 151.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPRT was 573.09K shares.

WPRT’s Market Performance

WPRT stocks went up by 23.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.39% and a quarterly performance of -14.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.77% for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.19% for WPRT stocks with a simple moving average of -19.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPRT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPRT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPRT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WPRT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for WPRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 09th, 2021.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to WPRT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

WPRT Trading at 9.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPRT rose by +23.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8359. In addition, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. saw -59.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.31 for the present operating margin

+13.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at +4.37. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.