Here’s Our Rant About MICT Inc. (MICT)

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) went down by -13.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.34. The company’s stock price has collected 20.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/16/22 that Micron to Cut Production of Memory Chips

Is It Worth Investing in MICT Inc. (NASDAQ :MICT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MICT is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MICT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. MICT currently public float of 108.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MICT was 247.02K shares.

MICT’s Market Performance

MICT stocks went up by 20.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.66% and a quarterly performance of 40.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.86% for MICT Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 32.89% for MICT stocks with a simple moving average of 66.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MICT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MICT stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for MICT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MICT in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.25 based on the research report published on August 04th of the previous year 2021.

MICT Trading at 53.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MICT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.42%, as shares surge +61.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MICT rose by +20.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8718. In addition, MICT Inc. saw 36.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MICT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.52 for the present operating margin

+11.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for MICT Inc. stands at -65.43. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -24.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.02.