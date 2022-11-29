CinCor Pharma Inc. (CINC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) went down by -46.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.15. The company’s stock price has collected -44.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CinCor Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :CINC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for CinCor Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $56.50, which is $47.72 above the current price. CINC currently public float of 38.84M and currently shorts hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CINC was 292.52K shares.

CINC’s Market Performance

CINC stocks went down by -44.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -56.88% and a quarterly performance of -59.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for CinCor Pharma Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -50.42% for CINC stocks with a simple moving average of -43.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CINC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CINC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CINC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CINC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $67 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CINC reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for CINC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CINC, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 01st of the current year.

CINC Trading at -53.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares sank -59.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINC fell by -44.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.42. In addition, CinCor Pharma Inc. saw -11.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINC starting from Sofinnova Partners SAS, who purchase 133,333 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Aug 15. After this action, Sofinnova Partners SAS now owns 4,220,979 shares of CinCor Pharma Inc., valued at $3,999,990 using the latest closing price.

5AM Partners VI, LLC, the 10% Owner of CinCor Pharma Inc., purchase 600,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that 5AM Partners VI, LLC is holding 3,953,990 shares at $18,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINC

Equity return is now at value -33.00, with -27.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.37.