A Lesson to Learn: Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) went up by 65.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.11. The company’s stock price has collected 0.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/01/21 that Palantir, NRG Energy, Berkshire Hathaway: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ :APEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APEN is at 2.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

APEN currently public float of 38.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APEN was 103.49K shares.

APEN’s Market Performance

APEN stocks went up by 0.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.99% and a quarterly performance of 5.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.17% for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 56.29% for APEN stocks with a simple moving average of 81.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APEN stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for APEN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APEN in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $13 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APEN reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for APEN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to APEN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

APEN Trading at 68.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.73% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares surge +53.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APEN rose by +65.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. saw -28.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APEN starting from Black Jeffrey G., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $6.20 back on Mar 01. After this action, Black Jeffrey G. now owns 265,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc., valued at $62,000 using the latest closing price.

Black Jeffrey G., the Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Endosurgery Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $5.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Black Jeffrey G. is holding 255,000 shares at $84,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APEN

Equity return is now at value -78.70, with -33.00 for asset returns.