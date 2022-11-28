The Chart for So-Young International Inc. (SY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) went up by 21.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.23. The company’s stock price has collected 4.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ :SY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SY is at 0.70.

SY currently public float of 33.45M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SY was 292.82K shares.

SY’s Market Performance

SY stocks went up by 4.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.77% and a quarterly performance of -31.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.01% for So-Young International Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.56% for SY stocks with a simple moving average of -33.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SY stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SY in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $14 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SY reach a price target of $16.20. The rating they have provided for SY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2020.

SY Trading at 20.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.85%, as shares surge +50.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY rose by +21.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5917. In addition, So-Young International Inc. saw -80.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Equity return is now at value -5.10, with -3.80 for asset returns.