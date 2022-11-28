Smith & Nephew plc (SNN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.68. The company’s stock price has collected 5.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE :SNN) Right Now?

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNN is at 0.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Smith & Nephew plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.24, which is $9.02 above the current price. SNN currently public float of 435.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNN was 1.27M shares.

SNN’s Market Performance

SNN stocks went up by 5.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.14% and a quarterly performance of 12.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.64% for Smith & Nephew plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.59% for SNN stocks with a simple moving average of -5.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNN

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNN reach a price target of $32, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for SNN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNN, setting the target price at $1700 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

SNN Trading at 12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares surge +13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNN rose by +5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.82. In addition, Smith & Nephew plc saw -22.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.00 for the present operating margin

+66.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Nephew plc stands at +10.05. The total capital return value is set at 8.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.08. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Nephew plc (SNN), the company’s capital structure generated 59.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.49. Total debt to assets is 30.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.