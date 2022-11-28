Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) went down by -1.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.71. The company’s stock price has collected -32.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/21 that Ammo, MongoDB, Tattooed Chef, Bed Bath & Beyond: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ :TTCF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTCF is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Tattooed Chef Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.83, which is $2.51 above the current price. TTCF currently public float of 45.86M and currently shorts hold a 33.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTCF was 1.06M shares.

TTCF’s Market Performance

TTCF stocks went down by -32.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -64.62% and a quarterly performance of -77.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -90.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.89% for Tattooed Chef Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -55.46% for TTCF stocks with a simple moving average of -78.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTCF stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TTCF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TTCF in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTCF reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TTCF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTCF, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 09th of the current year.

TTCF Trading at -63.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.68%, as shares sank -64.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTCF fell by -32.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.4670. In addition, Tattooed Chef Inc. saw -89.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TTCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.81 for the present operating margin

+8.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tattooed Chef Inc. stands at -41.81. Equity return is now at value -51.50, with -40.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.