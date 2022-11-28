Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) went up by 1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.39. The company’s stock price has collected 7.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/21/22 that Crypto Lender Genesis Asks Binance and Apollo for Cash

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE :APO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APO is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.08, which is $3.42 above the current price. APO currently public float of 328.47M and currently shorts hold a 2.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APO was 2.65M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

APO stocks went up by 7.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.76% and a quarterly performance of 17.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.40% for Apollo Global Management Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.24% for APO stocks with a simple moving average of 17.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $59.50 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to APO, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on August 31st of the current year.

APO Trading at 20.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +22.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO rose by +7.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.01. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw -8.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Kelly Martin, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $64.88 back on Nov 15. After this action, Kelly Martin now owns 431,486 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $1,297,616 using the latest closing price.

Clayton Walter Joseph III, the Director of Apollo Global Management Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $56.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Clayton Walter Joseph III is holding 29,737 shares at $280,349 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+138.03 for the present operating margin

+99.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at +50.91. Equity return is now at value -86.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.