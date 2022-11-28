Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) went up by 1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.45. The company’s stock price has collected 1.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/29/22 that A Strong First Quarter Boosts Newell Brands Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :NWL) Right Now?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NWL is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Newell Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.36, which is $3.92 above the current price. NWL currently public float of 411.41M and currently shorts hold a 5.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NWL was 3.87M shares.

NWL’s Market Performance

NWL stocks went up by 1.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.18% and a quarterly performance of -31.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.92% for Newell Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.82% for NWL stocks with a simple moving average of -31.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NWL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for NWL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on October 31st of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWL reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $29. The rating they have provided for NWL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NWL, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

NWL Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -14.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWL rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.34. In addition, Newell Brands Inc. saw -38.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWL starting from Craigie James, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.36 back on Nov 02. After this action, Craigie James now owns 31,868 shares of Newell Brands Inc., valued at $133,600 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN BRETT, the Director of Newell Brands Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $17.10 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that ICAHN BRETT is holding 240,000 shares at $171,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.10 for the present operating margin

+31.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newell Brands Inc. stands at +5.40. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.