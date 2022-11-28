MGM Resorts International (MGM) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) went down by -0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/26/22 that American Casino Giants Win 10-Year Macau License Renewals

Is It Worth Investing in MGM Resorts International (NYSE :MGM) Right Now?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MGM is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for MGM Resorts International declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.61, which is $13.81 above the current price. MGM currently public float of 306.13M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MGM was 5.53M shares.

MGM’s Market Performance

MGM stocks went down by -3.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.08% and a quarterly performance of 6.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for MGM Resorts International. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.81% for MGM stocks with a simple moving average of 0.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MGM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for MGM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $39 based on the research report published on November 21st of the current year 2022.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to MGM, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on June 28th of the current year.

MGM Trading at 6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +3.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGM fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.50. In addition, MGM Resorts International saw -20.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGM starting from SANDERS COREY IAN, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $38.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, SANDERS COREY IAN now owns 311,498 shares of MGM Resorts International, valued at $760,000 using the latest closing price.

Mckinney-James Rose, the Director of MGM Resorts International, sale 5,741 shares at $37.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Mckinney-James Rose is holding 5,740 shares at $215,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGM

Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.