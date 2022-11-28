Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH)

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) went up by 5.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $118.19. The company’s stock price has collected 9.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that PepsiCo Buys Stake in Fitness Energy Drink Company Celsius. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CELH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CELH is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Celsius Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $116.44, which is $7.2 above the current price. CELH currently public float of 43.81M and currently shorts hold a 20.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CELH was 1.22M shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

CELH stocks went up by 9.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.77% and a quarterly performance of -1.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.81% for Celsius Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.05% for CELH stocks with a simple moving average of 45.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CELH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CELH stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for CELH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CELH in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $90 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CELH reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for CELH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 11th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CELH, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

CELH Trading at 19.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares surge +22.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.75. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw 46.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from DESANTIS CARL, who sale 35,184 shares at the price of $90.39 back on Nov 11. After this action, DESANTIS CARL now owns 710,000 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $3,180,282 using the latest closing price.

DESANTIS CARL, the 10% Owner of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 64,816 shares at $92.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that DESANTIS CARL is holding 745,184 shares at $5,990,295 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Equity return is now at value -93.50, with -29.80 for asset returns.