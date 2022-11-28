Kidpik Corp. (PIK) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) went up by 36.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.42. The company’s stock price has collected 17.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ :PIK) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $7.00, which is $6.15 above the current price. PIK currently public float of 1.05M and currently shorts hold a 10.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIK was 157.65K shares.

PIK’s Market Performance

PIK stocks went up by 17.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -36.24% and a quarterly performance of -55.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.14% for Kidpik Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.20% for PIK stocks with a simple moving average of -59.88% for the last 200 days.

PIK Trading at -34.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.04%, as shares sank -33.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK rose by +17.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9443. In addition, Kidpik Corp. saw -86.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Equity return is now at value -60.30, with -39.10 for asset returns.