Is Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) a Keeper?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) went down by -0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock price has collected -4.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE :GOTU) Right Now?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOTU is at -0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Gaotu Techedu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.64, which is $0.64 above the current price. GOTU currently public float of 255.19M and currently shorts hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOTU was 2.33M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

GOTU stocks went down by -4.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.63% and a quarterly performance of -35.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.49% for Gaotu Techedu Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.44% for GOTU stocks with a simple moving average of -31.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOTU

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOTU reach a price target of $2.60, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for GOTU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 26th, 2021.

CLSA gave a rating of “Sell” to GOTU, setting the target price at $2.70 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

GOTU Trading at 3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.17%, as shares surge +53.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8621. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw -45.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.78 for the present operating margin

+63.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at -47.30. Equity return is now at value -26.40, with -15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.