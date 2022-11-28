Is Cango Inc. (CANG) a Keeper?

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) went up by 3.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.06. The company’s stock price has collected 6.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cango Inc. (NYSE :CANG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CANG is at 0.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cango Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.08, which is $1.87 above the current price. CANG currently public float of 62.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CANG was 230.59K shares.

CANG’s Market Performance

CANG stocks went up by 6.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.16% and a quarterly performance of 1.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.37% for Cango Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.47% for CANG stocks with a simple moving average of 17.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CANG

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CANG reach a price target of $11.90. The rating they have provided for CANG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 04th, 2018.

CANG Trading at 10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares sank -34.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CANG fell by -35.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.4635. In addition, Cango Inc. saw 22.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.16 for the present operating margin

+26.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cango Inc. stands at -0.22. Equity return is now at value -10.70, with -7.00 for asset returns.