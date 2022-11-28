Is Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) a Keeper?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) went up by 1.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $191.73. The company’s stock price has collected -1.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 hours ago that Second-Largest U.S. Pension Doubled Down on Rivian and Noble Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ :ABNB) Right Now?

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 39 who provided ratings for Airbnb Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 20 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $128.52, which is $33.99 above the current price. ABNB currently public float of 383.22M and currently shorts hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABNB was 6.10M shares.

ABNB’s Market Performance

ABNB stocks went down by -1.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.30% and a quarterly performance of -13.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.66% for Airbnb Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.73% for ABNB stocks with a simple moving average of -21.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABNB stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ABNB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABNB in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $100 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the current year 2022.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABNB reach a price target of $143. The rating they have provided for ABNB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 05th, 2022.

ABNB Trading at -9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABNB fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.74. In addition, Airbnb Inc. saw -41.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABNB starting from POWELL CATHERINE C, who sale 5,054 shares at the price of $93.66 back on Nov 22. After this action, POWELL CATHERINE C now owns 103,370 shares of Airbnb Inc., valued at $473,358 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Belinda J., the Director of Airbnb Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $101.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Johnson Belinda J. is holding 5,920 shares at $101,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+80.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Airbnb Inc. stands at -5.88. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.