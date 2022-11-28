Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) went down by -6.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.76. The company’s stock price has collected 2.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE :SQM) Right Now?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SQM is at 0.87.

SQM currently public float of 146.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SQM was 1.68M shares.

SQM’s Market Performance

SQM stocks went up by 2.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.85% and a quarterly performance of -11.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.09% for SQM stocks with a simple moving average of 3.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SQM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SQM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SQM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQM reach a price target of $102. The rating they have provided for SQM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 25th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SQM, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

SQM Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares sank -4.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQM rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.42. In addition, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. saw 83.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SQM

Equity return is now at value 84.70, with 35.10 for asset returns.