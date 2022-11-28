Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Manchester United plc (MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) went up by 12.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.91. The company’s stock price has collected 65.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/23/22 that Manchester United Might Catch Buyers Offside

Is It Worth Investing in Manchester United plc (NYSE :MANU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MANU is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Manchester United plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.79, which is -$5.21 below the current price. MANU currently public float of 52.65M and currently shorts hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MANU was 830.80K shares.

MANU’s Market Performance

MANU stocks went up by 65.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 60.80% and a quarterly performance of 61.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.12% for Manchester United plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.94% for MANU stocks with a simple moving average of 63.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MANU stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for MANU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MANU in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $18 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2022.

MANU Trading at 59.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares surge +59.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANU rose by +65.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.82. In addition, Manchester United plc saw 48.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MANU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.45 for the present operating margin

-14.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manchester United plc stands at -19.81. Equity return is now at value -55.50, with -8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.