Here’s Our Rant About Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.01. The company’s stock price has collected 1.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that Apple, Pepsi and more big stock names are newest members of group buying ‘greener’ concrete and steel

Is It Worth Investing in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE :RIO) Right Now?

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIO is at 0.67.

RIO currently public float of 1.06B and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIO was 4.27M shares.

RIO’s Market Performance

RIO stocks went up by 1.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.50% and a quarterly performance of 10.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for Rio Tinto Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.40% for RIO stocks with a simple moving average of 0.20% for the last 200 days.

RIO Trading at 14.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +20.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIO rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.63. In addition, Rio Tinto Group saw -1.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RIO

Equity return is now at value 35.00, with 17.40 for asset returns.