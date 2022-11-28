FREYR Battery (FREY) Just Got Our Attention

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) went up by 0.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.94. The company’s stock price has collected 0.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/14/22 that This EV-Battery Stock Is Bucking the SPAC Crackup

Is It Worth Investing in FREYR Battery (NYSE :FREY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for FREYR Battery declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $7.39 above the current price. FREY currently public float of 90.61M and currently shorts hold a 8.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FREY was 3.03M shares.

FREY’s Market Performance

FREY stocks went up by 0.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.07% and a quarterly performance of 18.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.01% for FREYR Battery. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.79% for FREY stocks with a simple moving average of 37.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREY

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FREY reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for FREY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 25th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to FREY, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

FREY Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +13.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREY rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.64. In addition, FREYR Battery saw 30.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FREY

Equity return is now at value -30.70, with -25.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.59.