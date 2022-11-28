Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy AEye Inc. (LIDR)?

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) went up by 50.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.33. The company’s stock price has collected 47.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in AEye Inc. (NASDAQ :LIDR) Right Now?

LIDR currently public float of 139.16M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LIDR was 717.32K shares.

LIDR’s Market Performance

LIDR stocks went up by 47.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.14% and a quarterly performance of -29.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.27% for AEye Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.31% for LIDR stocks with a simple moving average of -56.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIDR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIDR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIDR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for LIDR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2021.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to LIDR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

LIDR Trading at 27.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.11%, as shares surge +42.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR rose by +47.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8503. In addition, AEye Inc. saw -74.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIDR starting from HUGHES ANDREW S, who purchase 9,460 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Nov 21. After this action, HUGHES ANDREW S now owns 1,679,124 shares of AEye Inc., valued at $6,879 using the latest closing price.

HUGHES ANDREW S, the Secretary & General Counsel of AEye Inc., purchase 3,604 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that HUGHES ANDREW S is holding 1,669,664 shares at $2,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2102.93 for the present operating margin

-20.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for AEye Inc. stands at -2161.99. Equity return is now at value -72.10, with -59.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.07.