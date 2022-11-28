Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.11. The company’s stock price has collected 3.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE :CDE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDE is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Coeur Mining Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.25, which is $0.85 above the current price. CDE currently public float of 276.60M and currently shorts hold a 5.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDE was 5.61M shares.

CDE’s Market Performance

CDE stocks went up by 3.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.84% and a quarterly performance of 18.06%, while its annual performance rate touched -43.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for Coeur Mining Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.37% for CDE stocks with a simple moving average of -8.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDE

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDE reach a price target of $3.50. The rating they have provided for CDE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to CDE, setting the target price at $4.75 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

CDE Trading at -3.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -13.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDE rose by +3.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Coeur Mining Inc. saw -32.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDE starting from MELLOR ROBERT E, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $4.51 back on Mar 01. After this action, MELLOR ROBERT E now owns 206,019 shares of Coeur Mining Inc., valued at $4,507 using the latest closing price.

Routledge Michael, the SVP & Chief Operating Officer of Coeur Mining Inc., purchase 11,760 shares at $4.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Routledge Michael is holding 189,128 shares at $50,086 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.07 for the present operating margin

+15.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coeur Mining Inc. stands at -3.76. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.