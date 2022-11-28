Can iCAD Inc. (ICAD) Remain Competitive?

iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) went down by -0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.04. The company’s stock price has collected -11.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in iCAD Inc. (NASDAQ :ICAD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICAD is at 1.18.

ICAD currently public float of 23.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICAD was 83.62K shares.

ICAD’s Market Performance

ICAD stocks went down by -11.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.76% and a quarterly performance of -35.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.72% for iCAD Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.72% for ICAD stocks with a simple moving average of -47.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICAD

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICAD reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for ICAD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to ICAD, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

ICAD Trading at -10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares sank -4.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICAD fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8940. In addition, iCAD Inc. saw -75.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICAD starting from Go Jonathan, who sale 38,960 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Sep 12. After this action, Go Jonathan now owns 188,725 shares of iCAD Inc., valued at $106,653 using the latest closing price.

Irish Timothy Norris, the Director of iCAD Inc., purchase 5,500 shares at $4.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Irish Timothy Norris is holding 5,500 shares at $25,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICAD

Equity return is now at value -34.80, with -25.10 for asset returns.