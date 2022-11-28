Buy or Sell Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.12. The company’s stock price has collected 1.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evergy Inc. (NYSE :EVRG) Right Now?

Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EVRG is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Evergy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.57, which is $5.87 above the current price. EVRG currently public float of 229.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVRG was 1.57M shares.

EVRG’s Market Performance

EVRG stocks went up by 1.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.52% and a quarterly performance of -15.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for Evergy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.87% for EVRG stocks with a simple moving average of -9.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for EVRG by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EVRG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $54 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to EVRG, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

EVRG Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRG rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.07. In addition, Evergy Inc. saw -13.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRG starting from Lawrence Sandra AJ, who sale 400 shares at the price of $70.01 back on Jun 03. After this action, Lawrence Sandra AJ now owns 480 shares of Evergy Inc., valued at $28,003 using the latest closing price.

Lawrence Sandra AJ, the Director of Evergy Inc., sale 400 shares at $69.98 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Lawrence Sandra AJ is holding 880 shares at $27,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRG

Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.