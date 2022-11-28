A Lesson to Learn: Taboola.com Ltd. (TBLA)

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) went up by 52.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.60. The company’s stock price has collected -0.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ :TBLA) Right Now?

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Taboola.com Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.21, which is $1.4 above the current price. TBLA currently public float of 202.52M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBLA was 906.45K shares.

TBLA’s Market Performance

TBLA stocks went down by -0.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.14% and a quarterly performance of -30.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -78.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.69% for Taboola.com Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.54% for TBLA stocks with a simple moving average of -16.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBLA

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TBLA reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for TBLA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to TBLA, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

TBLA Trading at 54.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +62.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLA rose by +56.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8380. In addition, Taboola.com Ltd. saw -76.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

+30.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taboola.com Ltd. stands at -2.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.