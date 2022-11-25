Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) went down by -3.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE :WES) Right Now?

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WES is at 2.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Western Midstream Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $32.75, which is $6.24 above the current price. WES currently public float of 384.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WES was 918.30K shares.

WES’s Market Performance

WES stocks went down by -5.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.79% and a quarterly performance of -7.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for Western Midstream Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.74% for WES stocks with a simple moving average of 1.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WES reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for WES stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to WES, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

WES Trading at -1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES fell by -5.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.73. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw 19.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 10,000,000 shares at the price of $25.25 back on Jul 21. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 190,281,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $252,500,000 using the latest closing price.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, the 10% Owner of Western Midstream Partners LP, sale 10,000,000 shares at $25.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ is holding 190,281,578 shares at $252,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.43 for the present operating margin

+46.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +33.23. Equity return is now at value 36.20, with 9.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.