We Analyzed the Future Direction of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI), Here is What We Found

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) went down by -2.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.84. The company’s stock price has collected -11.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/09/22 that When will New York sports betting go live? First mobile bets to be taken this week

Is It Worth Investing in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE :RSI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Rush Street Interactive Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $5.33 above the current price. RSI currently public float of 57.99M and currently shorts hold a 7.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RSI was 654.97K shares.

RSI’s Market Performance

RSI stocks went down by -11.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.79% and a quarterly performance of -35.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.77% for Rush Street Interactive Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.67% for RSI stocks with a simple moving average of -41.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSI stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for RSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RSI in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $6 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RSI reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for RSI stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on June 28th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to RSI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

RSI Trading at -14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -15.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSI fell by -11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Rush Street Interactive Inc. saw -78.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSI starting from CARLIN GREGORY A, who sale 23,096 shares at the price of $4.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, CARLIN GREGORY A now owns 1,594,402 shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc., valued at $92,384 using the latest closing price.

CARLIN GREGORY A, the 10% Owner of Rush Street Interactive Inc., sale 58,121 shares at $4.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that CARLIN GREGORY A is holding 1,617,498 shares at $242,365 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSI

Equity return is now at value -54.70, with -10.80 for asset returns.