We Analyzed the Future Direction of Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT), Here is What We Found

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went down by -2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s stock price has collected -2.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE :LBRT) Right Now?

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LBRT is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Liberty Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.29, which is $5.73 above the current price. LBRT currently public float of 165.62M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBRT was 2.69M shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stocks went down by -2.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.48% and a quarterly performance of 3.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for Liberty Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.95% for LBRT stocks with a simple moving average of 13.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on October 26th of the current year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBRT reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for LBRT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to LBRT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

LBRT Trading at 8.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.43%, as shares surge +0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT fell by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.07. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc. saw 70.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 4,776 shares at the price of $18.09 back on Nov 11. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 3,187,339 shares of Liberty Energy Inc., valued at $86,398 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $17.81 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 3,192,115 shares at $106,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.58 for the present operating margin

-1.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc. stands at -7.25. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.