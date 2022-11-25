Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) went down by -0.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that Walgreens Stock Gets a New Bull With ‘Increased Faith’

Is It Worth Investing in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ :WBA) Right Now?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WBA is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $41.85, which is -$1.37 below the current price. WBA currently public float of 714.46M and currently shorts hold a 4.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBA was 7.87M shares.

WBA’s Market Performance

WBA stocks went up by 3.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.57% and a quarterly performance of 13.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.96% for WBA stocks with a simple moving average of 2.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $39 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBA reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for WBA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to WBA, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on November 18th of the current year.

WBA Trading at 18.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +17.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA rose by +3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.64. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. saw -19.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from Ban Kevin M., who sale 10,303 shares at the price of $40.19 back on Nov 18. After this action, Ban Kevin M. now owns 27,916 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., valued at $414,108 using the latest closing price.

SCHLICHTING NANCY M, the Director of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., sale 16,570 shares at $39.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that SCHLICHTING NANCY M is holding 5,515 shares at $660,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.09 for the present operating margin

+19.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stands at +3.27. Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.