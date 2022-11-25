The Chart for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) went down by -2.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.13. The company’s stock price has collected -1.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/09/22 that The most influential CEOs in markets today

Is It Worth Investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :OXY) Right Now?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OXY is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Occidental Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.40, which is $5.58 above the current price. OXY currently public float of 908.11M and currently shorts hold a 5.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OXY was 21.65M shares.

OXY’s Market Performance

OXY stocks went down by -1.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.04% and a quarterly performance of -4.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.73% for OXY stocks with a simple moving average of 15.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OXY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OXY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OXY by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OXY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $74 based on the research report published on November 14th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OXY reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $78. The rating they have provided for OXY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OXY, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on September 12th of the current year.

OXY Trading at 4.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.30. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw 145.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 1,737,316 shares at the price of $60.71 back on Sep 28. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 194,351,650 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $105,478,912 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, purchase 2,705,798 shares at $58.29 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 192,614,334 shares at $157,709,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.99 for the present operating margin

+29.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at +10.71. Equity return is now at value 77.20, with 16.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.