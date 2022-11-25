Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Just Got Our Attention

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) went up by 11.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.46. The company’s stock price has collected 15.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TENX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TENX is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $4.36 above the current price. TENX currently public float of 35.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TENX was 3.92M shares.

TENX’s Market Performance

TENX stocks went up by 15.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.85% and a quarterly performance of -46.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.72% for Tenax Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.02% for TENX stocks with a simple moving average of -67.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENX

MLV & Co, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TENX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

WallachBeth gave a rating of “Buy” to TENX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

TENX Trading at -10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.78%, as shares surge +2.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX rose by +15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1142. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. saw -86.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Equity return is now at value -294.60, with -214.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.64.